Investigation concludes into Dunedin balcony collapse

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:15

Following the collapse of a wooden balcony at a Castle Street address in Dunedin on 4 March 2016, Police can now release the findings of its investigation.

Police have determined that no criminal offence has occurred in relation to the collapse and will not be laying charges.

On the afternoon of 4 March 2016, an event was held on private property with the attendance of a professional band.

The number of people on one of the balconies fluctuated from about 9 people to some 18 or so at the point the balcony collapsed.

The balcony was not intended to hold more than 8 people.

Despite original reports that people were jumping up and down on the balcony, the video footage shows this was not the case.

The construction of the balcony and the materials used has not contributed to the collapse.

A detailed report of this aspect was provided by MBIE in August 2016.

Police will continue working with the University of Otago, the Dunedin City Council and other agencies to ensure we do not see a repeat of such an incident again.

Police’s thoughts remain with those affected by this incident and support continues to be provided.

- Inspector Jason Guthrie, Area Commander Otago Coastal.