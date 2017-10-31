Former FBI agent speaking at Chch sexual abuse conference

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:20

A retired FBI agent who advises and writes for American TV programmes such as Criminal Minds, and who based his first novel on tracking down and putting behind bars the person who sexually abused him when he was a teenager, is to speak in Christchurch next month (November).

Jim Clemente (photo attached), a globally-recognised expert in sex crimes, child sexual victimisation and child abduction/homicide, is one of about 30 speakers from New Zealand and around the world who will present to a conference organised by the Christchurch-based Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust Aotearoa.

The conference, which will run from November 5 to November 10, will be the third gathering of the South-South Institute. It is an international partnership involving the Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust Aotearoa and the Refugee Law Project, Men of Peace and Men of Hope organisations in Uganda; and the First Step organisation in Cambodia.

Trust Manager Ken Clearwater who, himself, is a survivor of sexual abuse, says it is estimated that 1-in-6 men have been sexually abused during their childhood. Since being established in 1991, the Trust has helped more than 2,000 address their abusive backgrounds and has become part of a global network.

Mr Clearwater says hosting the conference is a major milestone for the Trust.

"The Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust has come a long way over the past 26 years. When it started it was a support group in the strictest sense. Today, the Trust is a support service which is developing national standards, policies and guidelines consistent with international best practice.

"We are delighted to have ACC as the main partner of the conference. This reflects the work the Trust and other organisations in New Zealand have done to not only help abuse survivors, but also raise awareness of the prevalence of sexual abuse against males."

Among issues that will be discussed at the conference in Christchurch are medical and psychosocial support for male survivors of sexual violence and exploitation.