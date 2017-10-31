Ardie Savea becomes new Breast Cancer Foundation ambassador

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 10:27

Renowned rugby loose forward Ardie Savea has joined Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) as an ambassador, spurred by the loss of his grandmother to breast cancer in 2005. He is BCFNZ’s first male ambassador.

On his new role, Savea says, "BCFNZ does an incredible job of educating and supporting women at a time when they need it most, and I’m only too happy to do what I can to help them help people like my grandmother."

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says she is excited that Ardie has accepted the Foundation’s offer. "We’ve known Ardie since he designed special Wellington Lions rugby jerseys in 2015 commemorating his grandmother and family," she says. "He’s a highly respected sportsman who will be a valuable voice in raising breast cancer awareness amongst Kiwis everywhere."

More than 3,000 women and around 25 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand each year, and over 600 Kiwis die. "Early detection is key," says Mrs Henderson. "Ardie’s high profile will help us get the message out to even more Kiwis to be breast aware at any age and have regular mammograms from the age of 40."

About BCFNZ:

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is a not-for-profit organisation that depends on donations and fundraising for its work in breast cancer education and awareness, medical research and training grants, advocacy, and supporting women with breast cancer. BCFNZ’s programmes are evidence-based, overseen by its medical advisory committee. The pink ribbon symbol is a trademark of BCFNZ in New Zealand.