Tararua District Council to support Manawatu Gorge option four

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 11:34

The closure of the Manawatu Gorge has been an ongoing issue and it seems it won’t be a quick fix for those travelling regularly through to Palmerston North and beyond. The alternative route has been one of the greatest challenges and based on feedback through NZ Transport Authority (NZTA) open days and the interactive map on their website, four options were proposed earlier this month.

Based on the current information available, Tararua District Council (TDC) will submit to NZTA supporting Option 4; the only option south of the Manawatu Gorge, encouraging the best completion timeframe possible and offering to work collaboratively with them.

TDC has also agreed to join a submission from Accelerate 25 (our Regional Growth Strategy) and other key stakeholders who are also supporting Option 4. Both submissions opposed the Saddle Road Upgrade due to disruption to road users during construction.

The proposed route has a distance of 21km, travel time of 13 - 16 minutes and a gradient that is accepted by the heavy haulage industry. While it is the most expensive option and has a construction timeframe of a further year on other options, in the long term it offers the greatest value.