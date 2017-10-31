DOC needs to put up the evidence - NZ Outdoors Party

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 11:38

The Department of Conservations claim of 50 illegal Sika Deer being released in the North Taranaki is part of an ongoing attack on those who oppose the use of 1080, said Alan Simmons co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party.

Alan who wrote the first book on Sika Deer hunting in 1986 (How To Hunt Sika Deer) said It was well known by the mid 1980's that Sika deer were already established in several parts of the country including the Southern Waikato / King Country and natural dispersion could account for the current sightings.

Sika deer are rarely farmed in NZ and notoriously difficult to hold in a deer farm situation, let alone transport in such numbers for release as claimed by DOC.

Mr Simmons said that DOC have been trying to exterminate deer from the North Taranaki Forests for nearly 30 years and shot several hundred deer in that region in the late 1090's.

The use of such emotive words as "eco terrorists" are designed to discredit those who oppose the use of 1080 and hunters. These sort of comments only drive DOC and the hunting community further apart. said Alan Simmons.

" if Doc have shot six of these deer then lets see the evidence such as photos especially of the ears to show whether these deer have ever been farmed or are in fact even Sika deer. The NZ Outdoors Party is demanding DOC put up the evidence to back up their insinuation that "eco terrorist" have released these deer.

The Director General of DOC needs to front up with the evidence now said Alan Simmons.