Funding boost for Hawea Flat Link Track

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 12:53

The Upper Clutha Tracks Trust (UCTT) has received a funding boost from the latest round of donations from the Otago Community Trust. A $30,000 donation was awarded to the UCTT to support the development of the Hawea Flat Link Track.

UCTT treasurer John Wellington said it has long been the desire of the Hawea Flat Community to be able to get to Albert Town more directly along the route of the closed Newcastle Road.

"This track will provide a safe off road direct link between Hawea Flat and Albert Town/Wanaka and it will also allow more loop options for walking and or cycling trips on the Upper Clutha track network" he said.

Wellington highlights the proposed track has been made possible as a result of a land swap agreement between a landowner and various parties including Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), the Clutha Fisheries Trust and the UCTT.

The project has the support of QLDC, who are part funding the project, along with Department of Conservation and the Walking Access Commission.

The donation was approved at the Trust’s recent board meeting, where trustees granted a number of donations across the region.

The Otago Bridge Club was also a significant beneficiary receiving a $70,000 donation to support the acquisition of the land the clubrooms are situated on. Otago Bridge Club is one of the oldest in New Zealand, established in 1936. After a few years of declining membership, the club has been active in reinventing itself and today is the largest in the Otago / Southland region with over 460 active members.

Paul Hudson President of the Otago Bridge Club said the club is delighted to be a step closer to assuring its long term financial security.

Hudson highlights that the eventual purchase of the land has been on the Club’s radar for the past 40 years.

"It goes without saying that we are pleased to now be a step closer to safeguarding the future of the club" he said.

Other donations included $20,000 to St John Cromwell for facility expansion; $18,000 to Oamaru Free Kindergarten Association for building a veranda and deck onto the Casa Nova Kindergarten; $3,500 donation to Taieri Beach School to assist with the re-roofing of the school and community pool and $3,000 to the Tokomairiro Early Learning Centre Inc to assist with cost of purchasing new playground equipment.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $306,550 to 36 community organisations in October.