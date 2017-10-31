UCOL holds its own international global student survey

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 14:59

In a world where employability continues to be an important commodity amongst both student populations and graduates, UCOL was pleased to have this reflected in the recent 2017 International Student Barometer.

The biennial 2017 survey was taken by 145,354 international students, from 19 countries, across 185 institutions.

Small class sizes influenced favourable scores given to learning, as well as a combination of expert lectures, quality teaching and strong course content. Seeing UCOL score (93%) overall, slightly ahead of other NZ Poly’s whose average was 87.9%.

The ISB, gives these institutes a benchmark on student satisfaction, so they can see how they are tracking against other institutes, and have a better understanding of satisfaction and perceptions amongst their student populations.

"International students are a huge part of UCOL, it gives an opportunity for domestic students to be immersed in other cultures, and it gives students coming to New Zealand, a study environment they can thrive in - we are glad this has been reflected in the latest ISB results" said Dr Arthur Chin - Executive Director, Business Development

UCOL is committed to provide life-changing opportunities to its students and it works hard to ensure students have opportunities of work experience, careers advice and real life learning, to help with soft skills that add to a student’s employability.

Adding to the strong response to learning, UCOL also proved a great option for Living, with easy access to Accommodation and living costs in Whanganui and Palmerston North (where all of our international students study) are relatively low compared with other New Zealand locations, making UCOL a great option for prospective international students to embark on their studies.