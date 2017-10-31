Police seeking missing Blenheim man

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 16:21

Police are investigating the disappearance of 53-year-old Blenheim man Colin Malcolm Ross, who has been missing for a week.

Colin was last seen in Blenheim, near the local fire station, at around 5pm on Wednesday 25 October, 2017.

There has been no communication from him since to any friends or family.

Colin may be in a red or maroon coloured Toyota Rav 4, registration number AJY133, which has also not been seen since last Wednesday.

Family and friends, as well as Police, are very concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen either him or his car in the last week.

People with information can contact Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279, or call or visit their nearest Police station.