Motorists warned of congestion in Otahuhu

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 17:50

Motorists in Auckland are being warned of congestion in Otahuhu in the area of Great South Road which is causing delays.

The congestion is in the area of Great South Road between Atkinson Avenue and Albion Road.

The congestion on Atkinson Road is extending through to Sylvia Park.

Police are working to manage the congestion however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.