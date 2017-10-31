Fatal crash in Linwood

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 20:00

Police are currently at a fatal car crash on Worcester Street, Linwood in Christchurch.

Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash at 6:30pm.

One person has died and three others have been transported to hospital with critical, serious and moderate injuries.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place at the England and Tancred Street intersections.

Police thank motorists for their patience.