New city entrance way honours Whangarei's past

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 06:31

At the beginning of November part of Mander Park at the intersection of Central Ave and Western Hills Drive (State Highway One) will be cordoned off for a sculptural instalation to mark this entranceway to the city.

Whangarei hapu, Te Parawhau and Council designers collaborated on a design that combines two historic features of the district.

Four stone walls echoing those found throughout rural Whangarei, will be shaped like sperm whales. Their heads will be constructed of corten (rustic, long-lasting) steel, perforated with a unique cultural pattern.

These will be lit from within, casting an atmosphere over the area at night and banners will flutter from poles above the whale pod.

Council’s team leader for Major Projects Marie-Katrin Richter, said the sculpture would be built by a team assembled by Culham Engineering over the next five to six weeks, along the footpath beside State Highway One.

"Traffic flows won’t be affected from the works. The construction site will be fenced off during the work and pedestrians will be directed past the site.

"Council’s Senior Landscape Architect Jed Whitaker said the gateway would continue in the footsteps of other sense of place projects such as the Hatea Loop, the Laneway and the recently constructed pocket park. These projects have all contributed to developing a real sense of centrality in Whangarei.

"Central Ave was selected as it provided an attractive, established park on a main

corridor that connects the Town Basin, City Centre to SH1. The small gateway represents the pride and uniqueness of the community and a promise made to visitors for what to expect within our city.

"Once people turn into Central Ave, they will connect with other work being undertaking to direct people to our city centre. Further gateways to our city and district are planned for the future, but with current and proposed work to State Highway one, Central Ave provided a site ready for the first installation."