Serious crash in Dunedin

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at the intersection of Great King St and Albany St, Dunedin.
Police were called to the scene at 7.06am.
Local diversions are in place.
Motorists should expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
