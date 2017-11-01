Planned power outage for Waverley and surrounding districts

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 09:40

As owner and operator of the National Grid, Transpower needs to urgently undertake essential maintenance work at the Waverley Substation on Sunday 5 November 2017. This work will ensure a reliable supply of electricity to Waverley and the surrounding districts.

Unfortunately, this maintenance work cannot be undertaken while the substation is in service. Transpower would like to advise residents and businesses in and around Waverley, Waitotara and Rangikura that a power outage is required on:

Sunday 5 November 2017, 9:00am to 4:00pm -Note, this date could be affected by severe adverse weather.

Transpower recognises that there is never an ideal time for consumers to be without electricity and apologises for any inconvenience this power outage may cause.

For information on whether your property is affected, please call your retailer with your customer number.

Preparing for the power outage

1. If you are reliant on electricity for medical support equipment, please contact your medical provider for advice.

2. Turn off all electronic appliances at the wall (microwaves, TVs, DVDs, computers etc).

3. Store enough drinking water before the power goes off. 4. If you are on shift work, fill up your petrol tank the night before - remember pumps and eftpos won’t work.

5. While the power is off, treat all power lines and electrical wiring as being live at all times as it could be restored earlier than planned.

For further information, please contact communications@transpower.co.nz or phone 04 590 7000.