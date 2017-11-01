Next stage of work at new safe speed camera sites

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 10:25

Work has progressed on the installation of a new safe speed camera in a high crash risk area in the Counties Manukau Police district.

Massey Road in Mangere is among 33 sites across the country where new safe speed cameras are being placed in an effort to drive down mean speeds, and related deaths and injuries in these areas.

"The placement of the poles and cameras is occurring at those sites across the country that have been identified as having a high crash risk and a history of fatalities and injury crashes, based on detailed analysis by independent traffic experts," says Operations Manager Road Policing, Inspector Peter McKennie.

Work to install the first poles that will eventually hold the cameras began in early September, and the pole for the Massey Road site was put in place yesterday.

Once the cameras have been installed they will be thoroughly tested before becoming operational, says Mr McKennie.

"We know from international experience that safe speed cameras do have an impact on slowing people down, particularly around the sphere of influence of the camera.

"This is why we are working to place safe speed cameras at this and other sites, to encourage people to reduce their mean speeds.

When coupled with road safety improvements and other measures, this helps reduce deaths and injuries," Mr McKennie says.

Site works for the 33 sites were announced in May this year, and represent the third phase of the $10m static camera expansion programme announced in July 2013.

Mr McKennie says Police isn’t interested in camera fines.

"We’re only interested in the impact the cameras have on encouraging people to slow down to safe and appropriate speeds so they get to their destination safely."

"This will also continue to be backed by other measures, such as maintaining a highly visible Police presence on high-risk routes and other enforcement tools.

It’s quite simple, if people drive at an appropriate and safe speed for the road and the conditions, they’ll be in no danger of getting a ticket - or more importantly being involved in a crash," Mr McKennie says.

Please note an updated list of new safe speed camera sites can be found on the Police website.

The list of the third tranche of the new safe speed camera sites can also be found below:

- Tamaki Drive, Parnell

- Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough

- Great North Road, Grey Lynn

- State Highway 2, Pukehina

- State Highway 1, Temuka

- Leeston Road, Springston

- State Highway 3, Mokoia

- State Highway 56, Tiakitahuna

- Mahia Road, Wattle Downs

- Massey Road, Mangere

- Waiuku Road, Mauku

- Glenbrook Road, Kingseat

- Awhitu Road, Karioitahi

- Great North Road, Kamo

- Dunedin Southern Motorway, Burnside

- King Edward Street, South Dunedin

- Otatara Road, New River Ferry

- Maclaggan Street, Dunedin Central

- Wansbeck Street, Oamaru

- State Highway 2, Maramarua

- State Highway 2, Waikino

- Main Road, Raglan

- State Highway 29, Te Poi

- Otorohanga Road, Otorohanga

- State Highway 2, Waihi

- Te Awamutu Cambridge Road, Cambridge

- Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, Coatsville

- State Highway 1, Wellsford

- State Highway 17, Albany Heights

- Great North Road, Henderson

- Twin Coast Discovery Highway, Dome Valley

- Rata Street, New Lynn

- East Coast Road, Redvale