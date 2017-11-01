The flawed Equal Pay bill is gone, now let’s finish the job

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 10:53

New Zealand workers of all genders have much to celebrate at the Government’s decision to dump the deeply flawed equal pay bill, the PSA says.

"National’s Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill was a slap in the face to every worker in New Zealand, and we’re glad to see it gone," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Just days after trumpeting its $2billion care and support settlement, National introduced legislation that would make sure no other woman could ever get the deal that Kristine Bartlett did.

"It was a short-sighted and unfair bill, and congratulations to this government for recognising that."

The new government has announced it will start work on legislation which effects the principles decided by the Joint Working Group on Pay Equity.

Mr Barclay says unions, women’s groups and their allies have campaigned for equal pay for more than a century - and forty-five years after the Equal Pay Act, it’s time to finish the job.

"Workers of all genders in New Zealand will benefit if we achieve pay equity.

"The Joint Working Group’s principles were hammered out by unions, business and the Crown working together because they recognised this.

"We applaud the speed with which the new government has taken action - and we look forward to working with them on new legislation."