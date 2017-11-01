Invercargill City Council adopts annual report

|
The Invercargill City Council has adopted its 2016-2017 Annual Report at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Council Financial Controller Dale Booth said the report received a clear audit opinion from Audit New Zealand.
It showed Council is in a strong financial position and operates in a financially prudent manner, he said.
The report also showed Council recording a $139.7million surplus, however this was largely attributed to a $139.2million revaluation of Council assets, which means it is a non-cash surplus, Mr Booth said.
"In real terms, this means Council operated at a deficit of $32,000 out of total operating expenses of $87million."
Revaluation of Council assets occurs every three years.
The asset revaluation sees the total group assets exceed $1billion as at 30 June 2017. Group assets include Council, Holdco, and other subsidiaries.
The report is available online at https://icc.govt.nz/public-documents/annual-report
