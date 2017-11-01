Annette King named new chair of Life Flight

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 10:51

The Life Flight Trust has appointed Hon Annette King as the charity’s new Chair.

"I’m really excited to be part of an organisation that makes such a tremendous difference in the lives of New Zealanders every day," says Annette.

For the past four years the role has been held by Catherine Taylor who is pleased to pass the reigns onto Annette.

"Annette is a long-standing advocate for Life Flight and we are absolutely thrilled to have her on-board," says Catherine. "As a former Deputy Leader and Minister of Health, her skills, experience and passion will be invaluable."

The former MP for Rongotai, Annette also has strong ties to the community where Life Flight is based.

"I could not think of a better person for this role," continues Catherine. "I am certain the future will be bright for Life Flight and that our teams will continue to make a positive impact for the community."

Annette’s appointment begins today.

Life Flight is a charity that provides emergency air services, including the Wellington-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a nationwide air ambulance service. It relies on support from the public and from partners such as major sponsor Westpac to provide these services. More information at www.lifeflight.org.nz.