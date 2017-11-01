Earlybirds catch the prize

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:08

Time is running out to be in to win a travel prize when you enter the 2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

Online entries don’t close until November 30, however those that enter before midnight on November 9 will go into the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw and be in with a chance to win a share of $9,000 in travel vouchers.

One travel voucher will be given to an early entrant in each competition. There are three prize draws in total.

Entries in the 2018 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year and Dairy Trainee of the Year competitions are now being accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz until November 30.

The prize draw for early entrants in the Share Farmer category is valued at $4000, while it is worth $3000 for those eligible in the Dairy Manager category and $2000 for eligible Dairy Trainee entrants.

"It’s been a long wet winter and spring on the farm, and many farmers need to see some sun, take a break and recharge their mental and physical batteries," Awards General Manager Chris Keeping says.

"It’s fabulous to see the entries coming in steadily, and knowing that they are all eligible to win a travel prize. It’s important to keep the conversation going around rural mental health and this is one way we think we can help and acknowledge the hard work farmers put in."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards aims to assist people to progress in their dairy farming career through learning about themselves and their business and promotes excellence within the industry.

The Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra Farm Source, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown along with industry partner Primary ITO.

More information on the three competitions can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

-To be eligible for the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw, entrants must enter by midnight on November 9 and complete the judging process for the competition entered. The winners will be drawn from eligible entrants on 20 March 2018 and notified by phone and online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz on 21 March 2018.