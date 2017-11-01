Update - serious crash in Dunedin

|
Diversions have been lifted following a serious single vehicle crash at the intersection of Great King St and Albany St, Dunedin this morning.
Police can confirm that a 37-year-old Dunedin man has died after the vehicle he was in collided with a power pole.
Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.
