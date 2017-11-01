Update on Waikiwi pump station following explosion

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:19

Water conservation efforts can now be eased

The Invercargill City Council water pumping station in Myers Street, Waikiwi is slowly returning to normal operations today following efforts from staff and contractors overnight.

City Council Water Manager Alister Murray said that while the Waikiwi pump station was still in recovery mode, some of the pumps were now operational and water conservation efforts could now be eased.

However, Mr Murray called for people to continue to be mindful of water use until at least 8am tomorrow, November 2.

People should also feel free to take baths or showers, and most usual water use would be okay.

"Please refrain from the use of unattended hoses or sprinklers for outside use such as for watering lawns and gardens.

"Handheld use for short periods or the use of watering cans will be okay," he said.

Mr Murray said water conservation efforts could be eased in part thanks to the response from Invercargill and Bluff residents and businesses yesterday.

"We’d like to thank the maintenance contractor who worked overnight to make a temporary pumping arrangement, and the businesses and residents of Bluff and Invercargill who responded to our call for water conservation yesterday," he said.

Yesterday’s calls for conservation efforts and warnings of the potential for a loss of water pressure were made as precautionary measures, and Mr Murray said it appeared there was very little water pressure loss.

"I doubt people would have noticed any reduction in pressure."

Mr Murray said he expected the Waikiwi pump station would regain full pumping capacity by the close of business today.

In regards to the contractor who was injured in yesterday’s explosion, Mr Murray said it appeared contractor was not as seriously injured as first thought.