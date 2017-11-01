Police Studies course launching in Rotorua schools

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:35

Rotorua Boys’ High School and Rotorua Girls’ High School will be the first schools in the country to add a NCEA-accredited Police Studies subject to their curriculum.

In collaboration with New Zealand Police and Unitec, the course will be delivered to Year 13 students in 2018, preparing the students to apply for entry to the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) on completion.

"This will provide a significant career pathway that previously have been closed to schools.

These students will end up with a wonderful qualification and on the pathway to being a police officer within a few months of leaving school," Rotorua Boys’ High School Principal, Chris Grinter says.

The NCEA Level 3 and NCEA Level 4 course will cover the context of policing in New Zealand, relevant legislation, policies, strategies, procedures and ethics.

It will also teach the theory and practice involved in policing.

It will be delivered at both Rotorua Boys’ and its sister school, Rotorua Girls’ High School.

"We are really excited about the opportunity to participate with our brother school in this groundbreaking partnership with the New Zealand Police," Rotorua Girls’ High School principal Ally Gibbons says.

"It also builds positively on our last three years of involvement in the CACTUS (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit Support) programme, a community-based programme with the Police that has assisted our young women in their personal development.

It has blossomed into a highly successful programme at RGHS, delivering positive change to our young women and many participants have assumed leadership positions in the school which aligns with our school motto "Crafting Future Leaders".

Students will be able to gain 29 NCEA Level 3 credits plus the Unitec Level 4 certificate in ‘Introduction to Police Studies Aotearoa New Zealand’.

Both schools have worked on the curriculum with Police, with students providing key input.

The course will be a full-year paper, incorporating the content of the 12-week course required by all RNZPC entrants - meaning they will not have to complete this separately as part of their Police College application.

While it will help students prepare to apply for RNZPC, completion of the NCEA course does not guarantee students a place.

They will still need to meet the other entrance requirements.

Rotorua Police Area Commander, Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi, says being able to engage local Police hopefuls at school level is great news for the area and for Police.

"Our aim at NZ Police is to be reflective of the communities we serve.

This is a chance to strategically target youth, Maori, and women to join NZ Police," Inspector Pewhairangi says.

"This course will give us a chance to work directly with these young people and help them understand what NZ Police is trying to achieve, and help promote trust and confidence in the Police."

Police has a goal of increasing Maori recruitment, and Rotorua Boys’ and Girls’ High School have high numbers of Maori students.

Attending the launch from Police will be Deputy Commissioner: Resource Management, Audrey Sonerson, Assistant Commissioner: Maori, Wally Haumaha, Assistant Commissioner: Road Policing, Sandra Venables (a former Rotorua Girls’ High School student), and General Manager Training: Superintendent Scott Fraser.