Fatal crash in Oakleigh, Whangarei District

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:55

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH1 at Oakleigh, just south of Whangarei.

The crash occurred at approximately 11.15am this morning and three people are believed to have died at the scene.

Several others have received critical injuries.

No further information about persons injured is available at this early stage.

SH1 is completely blocked between Mangapai Road and Maungakaramea Road and will be for several hours. Police advise motorists to avoid the area completely if possible.

Diversions are in place and the best route is via Tauraroa Road.

Serious crash unit are attending.