Ceremony to bless site before work begins to repair stopbank

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 12:15

A small ceremony was held for residents and family in the early hours of Saturday morning (28 October 2017) to bless the site before Bay of Plenty Regional Council begins work to repair the stopbank in the breach location on College Road, Edgecumbe.

The small event was marked by families of houses acquired by Regional Council for the stop-bank rebuild.

The ceremony included a blessing by local kaumatua and church Minister and a wreath was floated down the Rangitāiki River.

Regional Council expects to commence demolition works on the site in the coming weeks, finalise geotechnical information and design before Christmas in order to start works on the new build in early 2018. The Edgecumbe community have representation sitting alongside the engineering team during this process to ensure that they are aware of progress and have input into final design and use of land on the site.