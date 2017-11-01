Police encourage rugby league supporters to act responsibly

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 14:10

Police have been monitoring an increase in vehicle and crowd activity around the Otahuhu Town Centre this week from Tongan and Samoan rugby league supporters.

While the presence of supporters has resulted in heavy congestion at times along the main streets in Otahuhu, the activity by fans has been largely calm and without incident.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Naila Hassan says it’s important that supporters out in public behave responsibly and with consideration for others.

"We want everyone to have fun and enjoy themselves, but most importantly we want everyone to be safe.

"We urge supporters to be respectful of the community, local businesses and residents at all times when out in public," says Inspector Hassan.

Inspector Hassan says the main concern for Police is people acting recklessly when travelling in vehicles.

"We’ve had a few reports of people leaning out of cars or sitting on car bonnets.

This risky behaviour is not only illegal but very dangerous."

Inspector Hassan says police are activity patrolling the area to ensure that everyone is behaving responsibly.

Police responded to an incident last night where four people were arrested following a disorder incident involving Tongan supporters in Otahuhu.

"Overall supporters have been well behaved, however the actions of a small number of people have been disappointing," says Inspector Hassan.

"We want everyone to enjoy the tournament and have fun, but please remember to behave responsibly and show respect for others."