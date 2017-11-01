Man apprehended after aggravated robbery in Otago

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 13:55

Quick work by local staff in Clutha resulted in a man being arrested early this morning in relation to an aggravated robbery in Waitahuna last night.

Police received a report at around 10.30pm last night that a man had entered a woman’s home, allegedly presenting a firearm at her before stealing property.

The man fled the scene in a white Mazda, which was sighted by Police on Union Street, Milton shortly after the incident.

Police initially followed the vehicle, but stopped for safety reasons.

The vehicle was spotted again at around 1.25am on Titri Road in Waihola, where it failed to stop.

Police again followed the vehicle through to Allanton, and it was eventually stopped on Centre Road, Momona.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery.

He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today on various charges relating to aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, drugs and dangerous driving.

Drugs and ammunition were located in the vehicle, and enquiries are ongoing to locate a firearm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist with enquiries into this incident.

Information can be to Detective Liz Forde on 03 471 4800, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.