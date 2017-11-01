Librarians summon Captain Planet to become plastic free

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 13:21

Do you love the environment, and books? Score a reusable book bag from The Invercargill Public Library this November for only $1.

In line with moves being made by major supermarkets, our Library is keen to promote more eco-friendly borrowing practices. Starting today, plastic bags will no longer be provided.

"We want to do our part to help promote environmentally friendly practices. We provide great book bags the public can use, and hope that the half-price sale will encourage more people to use them," Digital and Communications Manager Bonnie Mager said.

The sale lasts for the month of November, and a Captain Planet informational video will be posted on social media to promote the initiative in weeks to come.

For more information visit www.ilibrary.co.nz