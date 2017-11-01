Outcomes of October Community and Services Committee meeting

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 13:27

A small section of central Hamilton may be named after an historic Hamilton figure following this week’s meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Community and Services Committee.

During its monthly meeting, the Committee resolved to recommend to full Council that an area adjacent to Ward St be named after Dame Hilda Ross, a former MP and one of the most influential women in Hamilton’s history.

Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI) has been actively working on a project which will see the installation of a statue and proposed renaming of a section of Ward St to commemorate the life and career of Dame Hilda.

During the meeting, the Committee voted 7-2 in favour of a motion which recommends the full Council approves the naming of the small area on the corner of the junction of Ward St and Worley Pl. If endorsed by the full Council, the area where the statue will be sited will become Dame Hilda Ross Plaza. Councillors requested costs and designs for improvements to the site to create a better public plaza to enhance the status of and enjoyment of the art work.

The Committee also approved the Community Assistance Policy, which sets out how the Council distributes its regular grant funding to community groups. The Policy was recently reviewed by staff at the Council’s request, and minor changes have been made (detailed on page 78 of the meeting agenda). The Committee also resolved to ask staff to present a range of options on increasing the amount of funding for community grants per resident for consideration through the 10-Year Plan process.

The Committee also received a report on Civil Defence activity in the region, and information on the Waikato District Council public consultation process on library service contracts. Waikato District Council ratepayers can currently access Hamilton City Libraries service through an agreement between the two councils. Waikato District Council is currently reviewing that arrangement, and hence is consulting with its community.