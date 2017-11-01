Update on fatal crash in Oakleigh, Whangarei District

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 14:51

Police are still at the scene of a triple fatality crash that occurred on SH1 this morning.

Tragically three people died at the scene, two females and one male.

One male is in a serious condition and one female has sustained moderate injuries.

They have been taken to Whangarei Hospital.

One female was uninjured in the crash.

The crash involved a light truck and three cars.

Cordons are still in place and SH1 remains blocked - they are likely to be lifted after 4pm and Police will send an update once cordons have been removed.

Police’s sincere sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragic crash.

- Inspector Wayne Ewers, Road Policing Manager, Northland Police.