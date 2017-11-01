Pre-Loved Art Sale to be held at Taupo Museum

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 14:51

Over ninety pieces of art work ranging from oil paintings to sculpture, glass and pottery will be on display at TaupÅ Museum from this weekend.

The selection of work has been collated for the museum’s Pre-loved Art Sale exhibition, which comprises works from a variety of New Zealand artists and created over several decades. It was compiled from submissions by the community looking to change-up their art collections.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said it is a chance for the art works to have a new lease on life by being displayed in new homes around the district and beyond.

"The response we had to the collection was really overwhelming, and it was great to see such a variety of art works come in to be displayed and put up for sale," she said.

Some highlights of the exhibition include a special limited edition collectable hand-made pottery set made as props for Lord of the Rings by ceramic artist Mirek Smá¼°šek, and bronze sculptures donated by the estate of Colin Webster-Watson. Webster-Watson was a sculptor and poet whose work featured in the collections of Jacqueline Kennedy and Aristotle Onassis, among others.

"The proceeds from the bronze sculptures will go to ADDI Consultancy Learning Centre in TaupÅ which will be a great bonus to those young people in our community with specialised learning needs," she said.

The Pre-Loved Art Sale runs from November 4 to December 11. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free to children and TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.