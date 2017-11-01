UQ enlisted by the HYPE foundation to champion sportstech innovation

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 14:53

Do you want to run alongside the major players in global sports technology innovation or - even better - set the pace?

In partnership with the Queensland Government, The University of Queensland has been enlisted by the HYPE Foundation to champion sports entrepreneurship and sportstech innovation.

UQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) Professor Iain Watson said UQ’s selection as the exclusive Australian-based accelerator to partner with HYPE’s SPIN Sports Innovation Lab meant it would immediately offer opportunities for up to a dozen sports-targeted start-ups.

"Innovations from the HYPE network include fan engagement applications, health and bioinformatics, retail and ticketing, augmented reality, wearables and sensors, artificial intelligence, eSports and real-time decision making," Professor Watson said.

"UQ is particularly proud to be involved in the SPIN Lab accelerator program, which will give Australian start-ups fast-track access to global sports brands, international clubs, sportstech mentors and investors.

"The ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Sport Science Schools and Departments placed UQ 5th in the world recently and we believe this partnership further entrenches our international reputation."

UQ SPIN Lab will select its first intake after the application period of November 1 to December 15.

Director of UQ’s startup accelerator ilab, Bernie Woodcroft, said the first cohort could showcase their UQ SPIN Lab projects at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"There will be $25,000 in prize money for the winning project," Mr Woodcroft said.

"There are a number of major global sporting events on the agenda in the next few years where sportstech innovation will be highly valued.

"While a passion for sport is a pre-requisite, the scope of opportunity is broad and sports innovators from around the country can participate and come from backgrounds as diverse as human movements, engineering, design, law, business, science and nutrition."

HYPE Foundation has created the fastest growing global ecosystem for sports innovation, with more than 2000 sports and technology brand leaders, 26,000 members and 8000 sport startups globally, and 500 investors.

The HYPE SPIN Lab concept was launched on 26 September in Spain at the home ground of global football giants Barcelona FC.

HYPE’s chief executive officer Amir Raveh said HYPE was excited to partner with UQ and launch the SPIN Lab in Australia.

"We have no doubt that UQ’s great track record in sports sciences and entrepreneurship will bring to the market outstanding and innovative start-ups and ultimately help make an impact on the world of sports," he said.

The four current SPIN Lab partners are UQ, Loughborough University (UK), San Jose State University (USA), and The University of Trento and Trentino Sviluppo (Italy).