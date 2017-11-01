Voting papers in the mail for Hastings by-election

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 15:19

Voting papers for the election of a new Hastings mayor and one new Hastings District councillor are going out this week and should be in letterboxes by this weekend or early next week.

The by-election was triggered by the resignations of Mayor Lawrence Yule and Councillor Adrienne Pierce earlier this year.

People who have not received their voting papers by November 9 should phone the Hastings Electoral Officer on 871 5000 to discuss making a special vote or come into the polling booth at Hastings District Council, which is open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, from November 2 until noon on November 24, when voting closes.

All residents in the district can vote for the mayor while only those in the Hastings-Havelock North ward can vote for both the mayor and the councillor. It is a postal vote so residents need to place a tick by the name of their preferred candidate, put the completed ballot paper in the Freepost envelope provided, and then either put them into a post box no later than November 21, or drop them by hand into the ballot box at Hastings District Council, in Lyndon Rd, Hastings, by noon on November 24. For more information on the by-election process and candidate profiles see: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/elections/local-body-elections