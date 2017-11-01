Population growth exceeds predictions for second year

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 15:25

Horowhenua’s population is increasing above that predicted by independent agencies while the number of people receiving benefits is falling and more people are building homes.

Horowhenua Economic Development Board Chair Cam Lewis says the District’s growth phase is now well underway and beginning to change lives.

"We are beginning to see it on the streets with new businesses and homes going up. There is more traffic and more people are shopping in the District."

Mr Lewis says the population growth has been above that anticipated for two years in a row.

In the year ending June 2017, Horowhenua’s population grew by 1.8% - that’s an additional 600 people. Last year, for the year ending June 2016 we grew by 1.6%. Compare those figures with our ten year average 2007-2016 which was 0.4% growth and you start to get an understanding of the acceleration that has occurred," says Mr Lewis.

"Horowhenua’s growth sends a solid signal to Council, the community and Central Government that population wise and economically, Horowhenua is on the rise" says Mr Lewis. "This will accelerate as Transmission Gully and the Åtaki and Levin sections of the Wellington Expressway is completed."

Horowhenua District Council Economic Development Manager Shanon Grainger says Council may need to revise its growth expectations as a result.

Mr Grainger says the most pleasing thing from a community perspective is that along with the growth in population we have also seen a continued reduction in the number of people on benefits - "this is where the greatest change in people’s lives is occurring."

"More people in work, means more families with salaries and wage earners. This is what is needed if we are to reduce the number of people and children in poverty. It means a more secure and inspiring environment for our children and young people - they will have more opportunities."

Mr Grainger says alongside this, new residential building consents continue to track up over the year to September and in June, HDC recorded the highest value of residential building consents recorded in any one month.

"It’s increasingly busy in Horowhenua. We’ll be releasing our quarterly consents statistics today and then at the end of November the Ministry of Education will release its school role numbers - which will reveal the extent of the growth in student numbers."

Population growth

Statistics New Zealand subnational population estimates: In the year to June, Horowhenua’s population grew by 1.8% - that’s an additional 600 people moving to the District and is 0.4% above that predicted by Sense Partners.

The District is now home to 32,500 people; it is the fastest growing district in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region and is in the top third of fastest growing Local Territorial Authorities in New Zealand.

Benefit numbers reduce

Figures from the Ministry of Social Development for the September 2017 quarter show the number of job seeker numbers have reduced by 6.1% when compared to the September 2016 quarter. In all 1,464 people were seeking work in the Sept 2017 quarter, 95 fewer people than in the September 2016 quarter.

The total number of people on benefits in the September 2017 quarter is 156 fewer people or a 4.4% drop from the September 2016 quarter. In all, 3,381 people in Horowhenua are on a social welfare benefit, this is the lowest number recorded in recent years and is well down on the high of 3,749 in the December 2013 quarter.

The number of people on the sole parent benefit has continued to decline - in all 568 people were on this benefit compared to 822 in the September 2013 quarter.