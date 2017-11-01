Police seeking missing Wellington man

|
Police would like the public's assistance to locate Dylan Joseph Te Miha Riley-Strong, who has been reported as missing.
He was last seen in the Wellington CBD last Thursday 26 October at 10.30pm.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from him.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact their local Police station.
