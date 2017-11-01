Update 2 on fatal crash in Oakleigh, Whangarei District

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 16:00

Cordons on SH1 from this morning’s triple fatality crash will be lifted in the next 20 minutes.

Police are working to clear the last of the debris from the road and anticipate the road will be reopened at approximately 4.20pm.

We would like to thank all motorists for their patience while they managed the scene of this tragic crash.

Again, Police’s sincere sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved.

- Inspector Wayne Ewers, Road Policing Manager, Northland Police.