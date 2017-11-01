Lotto player celebrates $1 million win

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 20:36

A midweek celebration is in order for one lucky Lotto player from Kaiapoi after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Kaiapoi in Kaiapoi.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $25 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Christchurch, who takes home $500,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Rolleston in Christchurch.

Every time you play Lotto you’re helping Surf Life Saving teach thousands of Kiwi kids life-saving beach safety skills through their Beach Education programme. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from any either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.