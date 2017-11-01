Police warn Papamoa locals to lock their cars

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 20:50

Papamoa Police are disappointed with the number of vehicles people in the area are leaving unlocked.

Sergeant Tristan Murray, officer in charge of Papamoa Police, says people not taking this simple step has led to a spate of theft from vehicles in the area recently.

"At least 15 vehicles in the Papamoa East area, both on the road and in driveways of properties, were targeted over the weekend.

All of them had been left unlocked.

"It doesn’t matter where you are parked, your car can always be targeted by opportunistic thieves.

"You have a lock on your car for a reason, so make sure you use it and prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime," says Sergeant Murray.

Police will continue to focus on vehicle crime around areas where it is reported this is happening, so we encourage anyone who has had their car entered over the weekend to report this to Papamoa Police on 07 572 2440.

If you witness any suspicious behaviour occurring, please do not hesitate to call 111.