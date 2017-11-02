Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 08:36

All Hastings outdoor pools will open this month - with all the fun that they will bring.

The teams at all three pools - the Village Pool in Havelock North, Frimley Pool in Hastings, and Splash Planet in Hastings - have spent the winter months doing maintenance, painting and prepping for the busy summer.

The biggest change is the installation of the new pirate-themed water feature in the toddler’s pool at Splash Planet. It is designed for 6 year olds and under with low rope climbing structures and plenty of safety rails but with the thrill of being doused with water. The play feature added more interest for little ones, said Hastings District Council facilities and programmes manager Alison Banks.

"Older children and adults have lots of rides at Splash Planet so the idea was to expand the things that small children can enjoy."

Residents of Hawke’s Bay can buy a club card for $18 for the household (or $16 if you recharge last year’s). That allows each over-14-year-old in a household to pay $18 for a super pass on the day - a saving of $11 a visit, with children’s club card entry set at $12.00.

The other two pools - Frimley and Havelock North - are getting their last minute tidy-ups completed before opening. The Frimley Pool has undergone a standard winter maintenance programme and will open on November 13, while at The Village Pool repairs and painting are being finished off and the complex will open on November 20. The Havelock North facility has five pools: a 33 metre pool, two metre deep pool, learners’ pool, toddlers’ pool and babies’ splash pool, while at Frimley there is a 50m pool, a learners’ pool, and a toddlers’ pool. The cost to get into those two pools is $4 for an adult, $3 for children and over-65s, and $1 for under five year olds.