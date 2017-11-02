How 1 bull farm gets 3 million NZ dairy cows in-calf

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 10:17

Did you know in the peak dairy cow mating season up to 117,000 straws of fresh semen are dispatched every day around New Zealand?

LIC collects semen from its elite bulls seven days a week during this time, with the bulls working on a rotating schedule to meet the demand from farmers.

A total of 4.6million straws of fresh semen will be dispatched in the four-month lead-up to Christmas.

During this time more than 3 million cows are inseminated. Top AB technicians inseminate up to 10,000 cows a year/ 200 - 300 a day.

How LICs elite bull team inseminates 3 million dairy cows during the peak mating season

