It’s time to send your Christmas wish list to Santa

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 10:31

Santa’s elves are gearing up to receive mail for Santa and Mrs Claus - with a little help from New Zealand Post. So it’s time to get writing!

Writing to Santa is a family tradition for many Kiwi families.

Tina Morgan, NZ Post spokesperson, says we love being able to play a part at Christmas and helping children send off their wish lists.

"Every year NZ Post receives tens of thousands of mail from kids all over New Zealand. As well as our interactive website, messages can also be sent to Santa by post."

To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta. Children can drag and drop their favourite items from fairy lights, milk and cookies, to presents and lots more to make their Christmas postcards to Santa special.

"Santa’s ready and waiting and looking forward to a snow-covered letterbox stuffed with mail."

The address for letters, no stamp required, is:

Santa Claus

c/- Santa’s Workshop

North Pole 0001

Please ensure your full name, address, and postcode are on the back of your envelope.

Digital postcards need to be sent by 3 December and letters by 7 December to receive a response in the mail from Santa.