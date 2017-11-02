New cheese gives Kiwis a delicious taste of Italy

|
Local taste buds are in for a treat with the launch today of Clevedon Valley Buffalo Company’s latest addition to their award-winning cheese and yoghurt range.
The company’s new farm fresh, handmade and expertly made Marinated Buffalo Cheese is a delectable combination of flavours perfect for use in salads and on pasta or vegetables. Lightly salted and marinated in thyme, roasted garlic and olive oil, the cheese is also tasty spread on crackers or bruschetta.
Clevedon Valley Buffalo Company’s owner/operators Richard and Helen Dorresteyn have farmed riverine water buffalo for more than nine years, (the first to do so in New Zealand), and are thrilled to be adding this new product to their range of cheeses.
Helen says they first realised the delicious potential of fresh buffalo cheese while on a farm equipment buying trip in Campania, Italy.
"We bought lunch one day from a Salerno delicatessen and when we spread the fresca (fresh buffalo cheese) on a loaf of fresh bread, and topped it with marinated olives and tomato, we discovered a truly heavenly combination," she says.
"The ability to spread this cheese like a soft, light butter is what makes it so special. This is a cheese with a texture of snow - enhanced with a rich marinade of roast garlic, olive oil and thyme".
Chief cheesemaker Richard Dorresteyn spent six months refining the Marinated Buffalo Cheese recipe. As well as tasting great, the versatile Marinated Buffalo Cheese is natural and free of preservatives and is suitable for those who have difficulty digesting cheese made from cow’s milk. When the cheese is finished, its marinade also doubles as a tasty dressing, whizzed together with herbs, lemon, honey, mustard, sea salt and a dash more olive oil.
Clevedon Valley Buffalo Company’s Marinated Buffalo Cheese is available now from Farro Fresh, Auckland wide from today, Thursday 2 November. The full range of Clevedon Valley Buffalo Company products is also available from the Clevedon Village Farmers Market, every Sunday, 8.30am - 1.00pm at the Clevedon Showgrounds.
RRP: $18.95 for 300 gram jar
About The Clevedon Valley Buffalo Company Just south of Auckland on the shores of the Hauraki Gulf is a farm unlike any other in New Zealand. True pioneers of the buffalo farming scene locally, Richard and Helen Dorresteyn own and operate 200 head of buffalo and were the first to farm buffalo in New Zealand in 2007. A family-run business, collectively they produce award-winning fresh buffalo mozzarella, bocconcini, ricotta, yoghurt and marinated buffalo cheese. The company’s buffalo dairy factory has won multiple awards and gold medals at New Zealand’s national cheese and artisan awards.
About Buffalo Milk
Buffalo milk contains 58% more calcium, 40% more protein and 43% less cholesterol than cow’s milk. Buffalo is a popular alternative for those who suffer from CMA (cow’s milk allergy).
