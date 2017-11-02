Foxton Library is on the move

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 11:30

Foxton’s library books are being relocated to their new home in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is set to open on 18 November 2017 and will be Foxton's Community Hub and home to the new and improved Foxton Library and Service Centre.

Residents have been waiting patiently for the new library and the new innovative space.

Hannah Street, a member of the Friends of Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, says "I have been passionate about this project since I was 15 years old. As a student I had to travel to Levin to use the library as Foxton’s Library was small and there were never events or activities for kids my age to take part in."

"Being in a small town kids often get into trouble as there is nothing for them to do. There were no holiday programmes being offered for children because of the size of the facility" Miss Street said.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be a safe place, which kids are excited to go to. There will be nice spaces to hang out, new books to read, and an annual calendar of activities and events.

Horowhenua District Chief Executive David Clapperton says Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is a facility unlike any other in New Zealand. It is more than just a new library. We have combined services for local people and visitors to create a sustainable visitor attraction which will deliver value to our community into the future.

"We will be supporting our local community by offering an innovative safe space they can enjoy along with a facility that will attract national and international visitors."

"As there are a lot of books to move we need to close the library and service for a short time"

The Library and Service centre will be closed from Friday, 10 November at 5pm and resume normal trading on Saturday 18 November at 12pm at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

If residents need council assistance they are encouraged to call 06 366 0999, check out Council's website, or pop over and see council staff in the Levin office.

If residents have have run out of rubbish bags they can buy these at Foxton New World.

"We hope this temporary closure doesn’t cause our community any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming them into the new Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom facility at the official opening on 18 November 2017".

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is home to:

Piriharakeke Generation Inspiration Centre, a MÄori museum, arts and learning centre that will celebrate the stories and taonga of NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga and the local MÄori community. This is being developed and managed by Te Taitoa MÄori o Te Awahou Trust.

Oranjehof Dutch Connection Centre, New Zealand’s National Dutch Museum that will inform, educate and inspire New Zealand about its Dutch connections. This is being developed and supported by the Dutch Connection Trust.

Foxton Community Hub is the living room for the Foxton community. The Community Hub will house:

- The Foxton Library

- The Foxton i-SITE Visitor Information Centre

- The Horowhenua District Council Customer Service Centre.

- A temporary gallery with changing exhibitions.

- Bookable meeting rooms.

- Café and retail outlets.

Opening Information:

Everyone is welcome to attend the opening of Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

10am - Powhiri - Official Ceremony

12 - 3pm - Community Festival

Live performances - including Kapa haka groups and Dutch Dancers

Food Trucks

Children’s area with Bouncy castles and activities

Foxton Horse Drawn Tram

Community stalls.