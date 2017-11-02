Marsden Fund supports transformation of fertility treatment

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 11:35

Newly announced Marsden Fund grants to Victoria University of Wellington-led projects include support for researchers working on electronic biosensors that could transform fertility treatment by moving routine tests from the laboratory to the home or doctor’s office.

Among other Victoria projects awarded funding are ones to:

- improve how children are prepared for forensic interviews about maltreatment so they can more accurately describe their experiences

- open up a fresh pathway to the ‘holy grail’ of room temperature superconductivity, with benefits such as reduced energy loss during electricity transmission

- use seismic data to better understand the relationship between the rate of faults’ tectonic stressing and earthquakes.

These are just four of 17 ground-breaking Victoria projects to receive more than $9 million of grants in the 2017 round of the Marsden Fund, which is administered by Royal Society Te ApÄrangi on behalf of the government and supports New Zealand’s best investigator-led research in the areas of science, engineering, maths, social sciences and the humanities.

Also funded are Victoria projects to:

- investigate a potential cooling effect in the climate system associated with past ice sheet loss and meltwater release, thereby helping to anticipate possible abrupt climate changes from future ice sheet collapse

- investigate the far-reaching social, environmental and other impacts of one of the world’s most widely used materials-concrete, which accounts for some five percent of global carbon emissions

- study how the laws and institutions governing the global economy have functioned since World War II for insight into how international economic law can be adapted to respond to the current crisis in the liberal world order.

Victoria has received nine Marsden Fund Fast-Start grants for early career researchers (worth $300,000 over three years) and eight Standard grants for established researchers (worth up to $960,000 over three years).

The grants have gone to researchers in the Faculty of Science (11), Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences (two), Faculty of Law (two), Faculty of Engineering (one) and Victoria Business School (one).

"The breadth and calibre of Marsden-supported projects across Victoria faculties reflects our embedded culture of research excellence and position as New Zealand’s top university in the Tertiary Education Commission’s last Performance-Based Research Fund quality evaluation," says Victoria’s Vice-Provost (Research), Professor Kate McGrath.

"The world-leading and world-focused research we are conducting in biomedicine, climate change and other spheres matches our vision of being one of the great global-civic universities. Our international reputation for excellence ensures not only that our discoveries are sought after around the world but also that researchers from around the world want to join us-with 11 of our Marsden-supported projects led by overseas scholars who are now part of the Victoria research community.

"Another notable aspect of these projects is how they reflect Victoria’s nurturing environment for early and mid-career researchers-the former represented in the number of Fast-Start grants and the latter in several of the Standard grants. It is great to see the future of research in such inspiring hands."

Victoria’s full list of 2017 Marsden Fund recipients are:

- Dr Deirdre Brown (School of Psychology), Developmental changes in children’s learning and application of ‘ground rules’ during interviews about past experiences, Standard, $840,000

- Dr Calum Chamberlain (School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences), The straw that didn’t break the camel’s back: what variations in stressing-rate can faults withstand?, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Dr Kai Chen (School of Chemical and Physical Sciences), Photoluminescence shines a light on the exemplary optoelectronic properties in hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite, Fast Start, $300,000

- Dr Luke Chu (School of Economics and Finance), Credit constraints and human capital: The effects of student loans on educational attainment, labour market success, and health outcomes, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Dr Guy Dubuis (Robinson Research Institute), Exploring the inaccessible zone in the phase diagram of superconducting films using ionic liquid gating, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Dr Eli Elinoff (School of Social and Cultural Studies), A Kingdom in Concrete: Urbanising Thailand in the Anthropocene, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Professor Noam Greenberg (School of Mathematics and Statistics), Uncountable structures and effective properties, Standard, $660,000

- Dr Rebecca Kiddle (School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences), Making Aotearoa Places: The Politics and Practice of Urban MÄori Place-making, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Professor Phil Lester (School of Biological Sciences), Silencing immunity to determine how pathogens influence invasion success, Standard, $925,000

- Associate Professor Jason Low (School of Psychology), Does the Tracking of Others’ Mental States Depend on Motor Processes? Why Constraining Your Body Limits Your Understanding of Others’ Minds, Standard, $840,000

- Professor Andrew Mackintosh (Antarctic Research Centre), Did a previous collapse of the Antarctic Ice Sheet cause abrupt climate change in the Southern Hemisphere?, Standard, $960,000

- Dr Rita McNamara (School of Psychology), Unpacking Opacity of Mind: How socio-cultural context shapes social cognition when minds are unknowable, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Dr Bevan Marten (School of Law), Judging the Commerce of Empire: International Law and the British Court of Admiralty 1798-1875, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Dr Mark Masterson (School of Art History, Classics and Religious Studies), Revealing Desire between Men in the Byzantine Empire, Standard, $476,000

- Dr Natalie Plank (School of Chemical and Physical Sciences), Training multiplexed electronic aptasensors to profile hormones in complex samples, Standard, $950,000

- Dr Guy Fiti Sinclair (School of Law), Making International Economic Law: The Interaction of Institutions, Fast-Start, $300,000

- Professor Uli Zuelicke (School of Chemical and Physical Sciences), Supercharging electromagnetism: Tuneable magnetoelectricity in unconventional materials, Standard, $905,000