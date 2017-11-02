Investigation into missing Chch man continues

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 11:55

The investigation into missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath remains active and is being worked on by a dedicated team of detectives.

Operation Renovation commenced when the 49-year-old builder was reported missing to Police in May.

Considerable effort is continuing to be made to provide answers for Michael’s family, with whom we continue to liaise.

This wide ranging detailed investigation continues to gather potential evidence, and the work to date has included searches, scene examinations and the gathering of valuable information.

This is a long-term investigation and one that Canterbury Police are determined to resolve.

"Myself and the team come to work each day with the goal of solving Michael’s disappearance and providing answers for his family," says Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

This remains a missing person’s investigation.

No stone will be left unturned.

All resources and expertise available to the New Zealand Police are and will continue to be utilised.

Following Police appeals for information earlier this year, we fully appreciate that the public and the media has an ongoing interest in this case.

Canterbury Police are grateful for the exposure given to these appeals by local and national media.

However, due to the nature of the investigation Police are unable to regularly provide the public with detailed accounts of our ongoing enquiries.

For that reason, investigators will release details of any significant development through the Police Media Centre.