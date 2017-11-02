Name released after fatal crash in Dunedin

|
Police are now in a position to name the man who died following a single vehicle crash in Dunedin yesterday (Wednesday November 1).
He was 37-year-old Aran James Bailey of Dunedin.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
Enquiries into the cause of the crash continue.
