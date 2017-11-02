Overhaul of marsden grants overdue - Taxpayers' Union

|
Many taxpayers will be fuming when they see some of the projects receiving a total of $84.6 million in Marsden funding, says the Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams says: "Gifting $840,000 for a study on ‘youth-quakes’, or $625,000 for a study on the ‘Rhetoric and Realities of Service in Early Medieval Europe’ is an insult to taxpayers."
"You work hard, pay taxes, and the Marsden Fund play a cruel post-Halloween joke by giving it to this sort of nonsense. It’s overdue for a total overhaul of both purpose and personnel."
"The Marsden Fund’s claimed purpose is to support excellence in science, engineering, maths, social sciences and the humanities. If only they did."
