Open Polytechnic working with Christchurch City Libraries

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 13:10

Open Polytechnic, New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance learning, has partnered with Christchurch City Libraries to upskill its staff with a range of innovative Library and Information Studies qualifications.

An agreement signed between the two organisations will see staff within the Christchurch City Libraries network given the opportunity to engage with leading edge developments in the library and information sector which aim to build on the increasingly important role libraries play as multipurpose community hubs.

Last month Open Polytechnic launched a new set of Library and Information Studies qualifications, including the Diploma in Library and Information Studies (Level 5) and the Bachelor of Library and Information Studies.

Next year Open Polytechnic will also launch the Graduate Certificate in Library and Information Leadership.

Head of School of Health and Social Sciences Dr Raymond Young says Open Polytechnic is excited to work in partnership with Christchurch City Libraries to support the ongoing development of its workforce and strengthen the professionalism and status of the public library sector.

"We have spent the past three years working closely with a range of stakeholders across the Library and Information sector, including Christchurch City Libraries’ Leadership Team, to learn about the changing nature of the industry and co-design these new qualifications," Dr Young says.

"Organisations throughout the country, including Christchurch City Libraries, now have the opportunity to prepare their people for the many opportunities and challenges occurring in the industry."

"This is an exciting opportunity for the staff at Christchurch City Libraries to begin or to complete their library qualifications, which will prepare them for a career in the constantly evolving library and information sector," says Carolyn Robertson, Head of Christchurch City Council’s Library and Information Unit.

For more information about Open Polytechnic’s new Library and Information Studies qualifications, visit: http://bit.ly/2xdZDK3