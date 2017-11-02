Woman deceased following Taranaki crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
A female occupant of a vehicle that crashed in Waitotara, south Taranaki on Sunday October 29 has died in hospital.
The crash occurred on Waitotara Valley Rd.
The 21-year-old woman was taken to Wellington Hospital, where she died on October 31.
Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased.
The name of the victim will not be released until Police are satisfied that all of her family have been informed.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.