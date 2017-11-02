Woman deceased following Taranaki crash

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 13:30

A female occupant of a vehicle that crashed in Waitotara, south Taranaki on Sunday October 29 has died in hospital.

The crash occurred on Waitotara Valley Rd.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to Wellington Hospital, where she died on October 31.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased.

The name of the victim will not be released until Police are satisfied that all of her family have been informed.