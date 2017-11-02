Two new appointments for University of Waikato

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:01

The newly established Te Huataki Waiora Faculty of Health, Sport and Human Performance, at The University of Waikato has appointed two leading experts in their fields.

They are Professor Lisette Burrows and Associate Professor Nicholas Gill.

Professor Burrows is joining the Faculty as a Professor of Community Health. Her research explores the place and meaning of health and physical activity in young people's lives, canvassing social justice issues as they relate to health promotion ‘initiatives’. She has published extensively, including work on gender, ethnicity and disability in school-based physical education and young New Zealanders’ constructions of health and fitness. Her work is firmly grounded in the community, and she has explored how policy and practice impact on young people and their families across cultures. She is coming to Waikato from the University of Otago’s School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences.

Te Huataki Waiora Acting Dean Dr Kirsten Petrie says Professor Burrows is committed to making sense of how tÄmariki and their whanau grapple with the complexity of health messaging that bombards them on a daily basis. She will help develop ways of thinking about, and practicing, Community Health that are more equitable, reflective and relevant.

With his vast experience of industry-engaged research Associate Professor Nicholas Gill has been appointed to lead the Human Performance research programme at the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance in Tauranga. His research has focused on improving sports performance through strength, power and conditioning methods, as well as understanding physiological adaptations and recovery. He is well known for his work with the All Blacks, where he is Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, holding the position for over 10 years. He is coming to the University of Waikato from AUT’s School of Sport and Recreation.

Dr Petrie says in conjunction with the team of health, sport and human performance scientists based at the Adams Centre Associate Professor Gill is looking to ensure academic staff and postgraduate students undertake research that contributes to the wellbeing of our communities, as well as the performance of individuals and teams that represent us on the world stage.