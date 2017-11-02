Settled weather to end

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:33

On Friday, New Zealand will wave goodbye to the settled weather we’ve been experiencing over the past few days as the ridge of high pressure stationed over the country moves off to the northeast.

The high is replaced by a series of broad troughs of low pressure which speed across the South Island, then weaken and slow over the North Island as they are pinned between the high to the northeast and another high developing over the Tasman Sea.

"The weather is about to take a wet turn, especially in the west of the South Island where briefly-heavy rain can be expected each day as these troughs move through," said MetService meteorologist April Clark. "As each trough crosses the country, western areas can expect a prolonged bout of rain. Eastern areas don’t escape altogether, though rain there is expected to be short-lived," added Clark.

Looking at the three main centres on Saturday evening, either wind or rain is forecast to put a slight damper on fireworks displays. Strong or gusty north to northwest winds are predicted in both Wellington and Christchurch, while a rain band lurks close to Auckland.

"Though these low pressure features will bring an end to the drier-than-average weather across the country, eastern coastal areas hold on to their warmer temperatures through until Sunday, when winds turn southerly over the South Island long enough to cool things down," Clark said. Napier is set to reach 27C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

Looking ahead to early next week, the signals are for unsettled conditions to continue as a broad low is forecast to affect the country on Tuesday, bringing another bout of heavy rain and cooler temperatures.