Housing NZ seeking community input on Epuni redevelopment

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 15:18

Housing New Zealand is holding a drop-in session this Saturday to hear from the public on how its Epuni redevelopment in Lower Hutt can help create a vibrant and sustainable community.

Area Manager Stephen Wilson explains:

"We’re currently master-planning for a redevelopment of our Epuni site in Lower Hutt, which at 1.88 hectares has the potential to accommodate up to 200 new homes.

"A redevelopment of this size is about more than just building houses. That’s why we’ve been talking with the local school, kindergarten, social service agencies and other local stakeholders to identify how the redevelopment can help the community to be vibrant and sustainable.

"This Saturday we’re holding a drop-in session at the ReMakery to hear the community’s thoughts and ideas on how the redevelopment can support people to learn, be active, grow and interact. This might include ideas for dedicated social spaces and facilities that benefit the community, for example.

"All community and stakeholder feedback will feed into the master-planning process, and Housing New Zealand will share its redevelopment plans with the community once they are further developed. It’s important to note we haven’t made any decisions at this stage on the number of homes or the mix of housing types."

The Epuni redevelopment is just one of a number of projects Housing New Zealand has underway in Lower Hutt, which together have potential to deliver around 330 new homes.

Resource consent has already been granted to build 30 new homes across four sites in Lower Hutt:

- 22 new homes in Seddon Street, Naenae

- 4 new homes in Buller Grove, Naenae

- 2 new homes in Galway Street, Waterloo

- 2 new homes in Molesworth Street, Taita

Construction work will commence shortly across these sites, with the first new homes expected to be completed by mid-2018.

Planning is also underway at four further Lower Hutt sites, including Epuni, which together have the potential for around 300 new homes:

- Up to 200 new homes in Epuni

- Approximately 40 new homes in Oxford Terrace

- Approximately 40 new homes in Naenae Road

- Around 20 new homes in Whites Line East

Epuni drop-in session:

- When: Drop in any time from 9am to 3pm

- Where: The ReMakery, 310 Waiwhetu Road

- Why: To hear ideas on how the Epuni redevelopment can support people to learn, be active, grow and interact.